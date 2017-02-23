版本:
BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Q4 loss per share $0.48

Feb 23 Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy announces operational update and 2016 financial results

* Southwestern Energy qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Southwestern Energy qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Southwestern Energy qtrly total production 202 bcfe versus 249 bcfe

* Southwestern Energy says Q4 operating revenue $367 million versus $406 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
