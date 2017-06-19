版本:
BRIEF-Southwestern says jury returned verdict in favor of co in federal class action lawsuit

June 19 Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern - on june 16, jury returned verdict in favor of co, co's subsidiaries in federal class action lawsuit regarding royalty deductions in arkansas

* Southwestern energy co - verdict remains subject to post-trial motions before judgment is entered - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sJM2ZU) Further company coverage:
