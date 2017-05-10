版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Dow Jones Canada select dividend index is dropping Home Capital Group from index due to discontinued dividend payment

May 10 S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* S&P Dow Jones Indices - Dow Jones Canada select dividend index is dropping home capital group inc from the index due to discontinued dividend payment Source text (bit.ly/2qsZIHI) Further company coverage:
