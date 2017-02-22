版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-S&P downgrades Macy's Inc credit rating to 'BBB-'

Feb 22 S&P:

* Macy's Inc downgraded to 'BBB-' on weakened operating performance and credit metrics; outlook negative Source text: bit.ly/2lMv6ht Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐