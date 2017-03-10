版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Global names Marco Alverà to board of directors

March 10 S&P Global Inc

* S&P Global names Marco Alverà to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
