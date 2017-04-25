BRIEF-S&P Global Q1 earnings per share $1.53

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 S&P Global Inc:
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
* Q1 earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 revenue $1.453 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&P Global Inc - ratings revenue increased 29% to $714 million in q1
* S&P Global Inc - company is increasing its reported revenue guidance from flat growth to low single-digit growth for FY
* S&P Global Inc -sees 2017 GAAP EPS to $5.72 to $5.92
* S&P Global Inc - FY adjusted diluted EPS outlook has been increased to $6.00 to $6.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $5.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&P Global Inc - company has authorization from board of directors to repurchase up to an additional 24.2 million shares
* S&P Global Inc -"issuers turned to S&P to provide ratings on new high-yield bonds & leveraged loans as they poured into market to take advantage of tight interest rate spreads" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.