BRIEF-S&P Global Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72

July 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72
* Q2 earnings per share $1.62
* Q2 revenue $1.509 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* s&p global inc says company is increasing its eps guidance
* s&p global inc sees fy adjusted diluted eps in a range of $6.15 to $6.30
* s&p global inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps to be a range of $6.15 to $6.30
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* s&p global inc sees 2017, on a gaap basis diluted eps to be a range of $5.83 to $5.98
* s&p global inc qtrly ratings revenue increased 10 percent to $747 million
* s&p global inc qtrly ratings revenue increased 10 percent to $747 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S