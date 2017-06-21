版本:
BRIEF-SP PLUS CORP ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1.4 mln SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

June 21 Sp Plus Corp

* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
