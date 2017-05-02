BRIEF-SP Plus Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 SP Plus Corp
* SP Plus Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SP Plus Corp - company affirms its full-year outlook on all previously provided measures
* SP Plus Corp qtrly total parking services revenue $414.5 million versus $397.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.