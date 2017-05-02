版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-SP Plus Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 2 SP Plus Corp

* SP Plus Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SP Plus Corp - company affirms its full-year outlook on all previously provided measures

* SP Plus Corp qtrly total parking services revenue $414.5 million versus $397.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐