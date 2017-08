BRIEF-SP Plus Q2 earnings per share $0.72

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SP Plus Corp

* SP Plus Corporation announces second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms its full-year outlook on all previously provided measures

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $894.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total parking services revenue $415.4 million versus. $402.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: