版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-SP PLUS REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

Feb 22 SP Plus Corp

* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SP PLUS CORP - 2017 REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $92 MILLION TO $97 MILLION

* SP PLUS CORP - 2017 REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.55 TO $1.65

* SP PLUS CORP - NO LONGER ANTICIPATES REPORTING ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

* FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $47 MILLION TO $52 MILLION IN 2017

* 2017 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE INCLUDES AFTER-TAX RESTRUCTURING-RELATED SEVERANCE AND NON-ROUTINE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS OF $2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐