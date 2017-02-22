BRIEF-SP PLUS REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
Feb 22 SP Plus Corp
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* SP PLUS CORP - 2017 REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $92 MILLION TO $97 MILLION
* SP PLUS CORP - 2017 REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.55 TO $1.65
* SP PLUS CORP - NO LONGER ANTICIPATES REPORTING ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
* FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $47 MILLION TO $52 MILLION IN 2017
* 2017 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE INCLUDES AFTER-TAX RESTRUCTURING-RELATED SEVERANCE AND NON-ROUTINE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS OF $2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.