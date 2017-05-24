版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Exxon Mobil outlook revised to negative from stable‍​

May 24 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* S&P says Exxon Mobil Corp outlook revised to negative from stable on weak credit measures; ratings affirmed‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2etpzXo Further company coverage:
