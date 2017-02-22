版本:
2017年 2月 23日 星期四 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-S&P upgrades Alphabet Inc to 'AA+' on continued strong operating performance, conservative financial policy

Feb 22 S&P Global Ratings:

* Alphabet Inc. upgraded to 'AA+' on continued strong operating performance and conservative financial policy Source text (bit.ly/2lvxKWt) Further company coverage:
