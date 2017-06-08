版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Spago Nanomedical signs deal with Charles River Laboratories for preclinical studies

June 8 SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB (PUBL)

* ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT WOTH CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES FOR PRECLINICAL STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
