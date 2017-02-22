版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017

Feb 22 Spanish Utility Iberdrola

* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
