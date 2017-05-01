BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems sees Q2 EPS of $0.62

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Span-america Medical Systems Inc:
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc announces preliminary results for second quarter
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.62
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $15.2 million
* Sees Q2 2017 sales up about 3 percent
* Reported that board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668