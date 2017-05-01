版本:
BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems sees Q2 EPS of $0.62

May 1 Span-america Medical Systems Inc:

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc announces preliminary results for second quarter

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.62

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $15.2 million

* Sees Q2 2017 sales up about 3 percent

* Reported that board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
