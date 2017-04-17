版本:
BRIEF-Spar Group Q4 revenue $44.5 million

April 17 Spar Group Inc:

* Spar Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 revenue $44.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
