BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned

May 17 SPAR Group Inc

* SPAR Group announces departure of CEO

* Says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned

* Board of directors has begun search for a replacement

* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
