2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Spark Energy authorizes share buyback program

May 24 Spark Energy Inc

* Spark energy, inc. Announces share buyback program

* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock

* Spark energy - intends to fund program through available cash balances and its subordinated credit facility, as well as future operating cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
