版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 08:59 BJT

BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares

March 9 Spark Energy Inc

* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐