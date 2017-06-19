版本:
BRIEF-Spark Energy receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for Verde acquisition

June 19 Spark Energy Inc

* Spark energy, inc. Receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for verde acquisition and completes two-for-one stock split

* Spark energy inc - received regulatory approval under hart-scott-rodino act for its pending acquisition of verde energy

* Spark energy inc - also begun repurchases of its common stock under previously announced share buyback program implemented in may

* Says beginning today, spark's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
