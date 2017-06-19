BRIEF-Spark Energy receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for Verde acquisition

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Spark Energy Inc
* Spark energy, inc. Receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for verde acquisition and completes two-for-one stock split
* Spark energy inc - received regulatory approval under hart-scott-rodino act for its pending acquisition of verde energy
* Spark energy inc - also begun repurchases of its common stock under previously announced share buyback program implemented in may
* Says beginning today, spark's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.