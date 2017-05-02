BRIEF-Spark Networks announces merger with EliteSingles owner

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Spark Networks Inc
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing
* On projected 2018 basis, combined co expected to generate between $118 - $122 million in revenue, between $18 - $22 million in adjusted ebitda
* EliteSingles shareholders will own approximately 75% of combined company and spark shareholders will own approximately 25%
* New public entity is expected to be listed on nyse market exchange through an american depositary receipt
* Transaction has been approved by spark's board of directors
* Combined company will be organized as a european company
* Combined company will be named spark networks se and will be headquartered in Berlin, Germany
* Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, EliteSingles, will serve as CEO and Robert O'Hare, Spark's CFO, will continue in that role with combined co
* Michael Schrezenmaier, managing director of EliteSingles, will become chief operating officer of combined co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.