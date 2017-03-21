BRIEF-Spark networks qtrly revenue $7.7 mln vs $10.7 mln

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Spark Networks Inc
* Spark networks inc - qtrly revenue $7.7 million versus $10.7 million
* Spark networks inc - net loss was $3.7 million in quarter, a $2.5 million decline versus year ago period
* Qtrly ARPU $16.89 versus $15.81 in q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing