BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer say SPK-9001 granted access to priority medicines program

March 1 Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* Spark therapeutics and Pfizer announce that SPK-9001, an investigational hemophilia B medicine, has been granted access to the priority medicines (prime) program by the European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
