BRIEF-Spartan Energy Corp reports Q1 operations update

April 4 Spartan Energy Corp

* Announces first quarter operations update and provides updated corporate presentation

* March average production is approximately 500 BOE/D ahead of budget

* Says had an active Q1 in field, with three rigs operating in southeast Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
