BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted FFO $0.08

March 16 Spartan Energy Corp:

* Spartan Energy Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly average daily production 15,750 boe/d versus 9,319 boe/d

* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.08

* Spartan Energy Corp- is on track to meet or exceed 2017 annual average production guidance of 21,080 boe/d, representing 11% annual per share growth

* Spartan Energy Corp - anticipate free cash flow (in excess of forecast drilling and maintenance capital) of approximately $42 million in 2017