BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted FFO $0.08

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Spartan Energy Corp:
* Spartan Energy Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly average daily production 15,750 boe/d versus 9,319 boe/d
* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.08
* Spartan Energy Corp- is on track to meet or exceed 2017 annual average production guidance of 21,080 boe/d, representing 11% annual per share growth
* Spartan Energy Corp - anticipate free cash flow (in excess of forecast drilling and maintenance capital) of approximately $42 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.