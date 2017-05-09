版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Spartan Motors CFO Sohm buys 5,000 shares of co's common stock on May 8

May 9 Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan Motors Inc CFO Frederick Sohm reports purchase of 5,000 shares of co's common stock on May 8 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2prmDhG) Further company coverage:
