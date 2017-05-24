版本:
2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Spartan Motors names James Sharman chairman of its board

May 24 Spartan Motors Inc-

* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board

* Spartan Motors Inc says that James A. Sharman has been elected by its board to serve as chairman of board, effective immediately

* Spartan Motors Inc says Sharman will succeed Hugh Sloan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
