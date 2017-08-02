FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spartan Motors Q2 earnings per share $0.03
2017年8月2日 / 中午11点56分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Spartan Motors Q2 earnings per share $0.03

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan Motors reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $169.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spartan Motors Inc says FY 2017 revenue guidance of $680.0 - $720.0 million, up from previous guidance of $650.0 - $700.0 million

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 - $0.52

* Spartan Motors Inc says FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.48 - $0.52, up 28% from previous guidance of $0.36 - $0.41

* Spartan Motors Inc says backlog of $372.8 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $351.3 million at March 31, 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $676.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

