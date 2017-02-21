版本:
BRIEF-Spartan Motors' utilimaster seeks withdrawal from USPS next generation delivery vehicle program as body builder

Feb 21 Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan Motors' utilimaster seeks withdrawal from USPS next generation delivery vehicle program as body builder

* Spartan - Stopped development on U.S. postal service next gen delivery vehicle program as prime contractor in functional prototype development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
