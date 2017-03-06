版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-SpartanNash announces 10 pct increase in qtrly cash dividend

March 6 SpartanNash Co:

* SpartanNash announces 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
