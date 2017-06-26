版本:
BRIEF-Sparton Corp confirms discussions with Ultra Electronics

June 26 Sparton Corp

* Sparton corporation confirms discussions with ultra electronics holdings plc

* "in discussions with ultra regarding acquisition of sparton by ultra" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
