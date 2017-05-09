版本:
BRIEF-Sparton Corp reports Q3 sales $95.4 million

May 9 Sparton Corp

* Sparton Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $97 million to $101 million

* Q3 sales $95.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $409.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $110.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
