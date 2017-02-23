BRIEF-Special committee of Brookfield Canada Office Properties appoints financial and legal advisors in connection with Brookfield Property Partners' proposal

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Brookfield Canada Office Properties
* Special committee of Brookfield Canada Office Properties appoints financial and legal advisors in connection with Brookfield Property Partners' proposal
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says appointed Greenhill & Co, Canada to act as financial advisor in connection with previously announced proposal by Brookfield Property
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says special committee has appointed Goodmans LLP to act as Canadian legal advisor
* BROOKFIELD CANADA OFFICE PROPERTIES says special committee appointed Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP to act as U.S. legal advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
