BRIEF-Spectra Energy Corp reports Q4 EPS of $0.16

Feb 17 Spectra Energy Corp :
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was
$202 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share
* Q4 operating revenues $1,298 million versus. $1,316
million last year
* Spectra Energy Partners Q4 operating revenue $ 663 million
versus $634 million last year
