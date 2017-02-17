版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 02:07 BJT

BRIEF-Spectra Energy Corp reports Q4 EPS of $0.16

Feb 17 Spectra Energy Corp :

* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was $202 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share

* Q4 operating revenues $1,298 million versus. $1,316 million last year

* Spectra Energy Partners Q4 operating revenue $ 663 million versus $634 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐