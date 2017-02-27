版本:
BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports change in general partner

Feb 27 Enbridge Inc:

* Spectra Energy Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers

* Spectra Energy Partners Lp - effective today, its general partner became an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
