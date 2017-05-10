版本:
BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

May 10 Spectra Energy Partners LP

* Spectra Energy Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 DCF guidance of a range of $1.4 billion to $1.48 billion

* Qtrly operating revenues $700 million versus $624 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
