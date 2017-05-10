BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Spectra Energy Partners LP
* Spectra Energy Partners reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 DCF guidance of a range of $1.4 billion to $1.48 billion
* Qtrly operating revenues $700 million versus $624 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit