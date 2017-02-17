BRIEF-Spectra Energy posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.70

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed quarterly penny-and-a-quarter distribution increases through 2017
* Construction on Sabal trail continues to progress, and project remains on track to be in-service during first half of 2017
* Step project continues to target in-service in second half of 2018.
* Stratton ridge project remains on schedule for in-service in first half of 2019
* Qtrly operating revenues $663 million versus $634 million
* Qtrly operating revenues $663 million versus $634 million
* Q4 revenue view $690.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset