2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Spectra7 expects to report revenue of $2.7 mln in Q1

April 18 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc:

* Spectra7 announces preliminary record first quarter 2017 financial results

* Spectra7 microsystems -expects to report revenues of approximately $2.7 million for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
