BRIEF-Spectral reports Q1 loss per share c$0.005

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Spectral Medical Inc-
* Spectral announces first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.005
* Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $941,000 compared to $1.062 million for same three month period last year
* Company expects to file fourth and final module of its pma submission to united states food and drug administration in Q2
* Believes has adequate cash on hand to fund regulatory program and operations through end of q1 of 2018
* Company concluded Q1 of 2017 with cash on hand of $3.71 million compared to $5.08 million as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project