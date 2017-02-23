版本:
BRIEF-Spectral to file final PMA module with FDA for endotoxemic septic shock treatment

Feb 23 Spectral Medical Inc:

* Spectral to file final PMA module with the FDA for its toraymyxin(tm) treatment of endotoxemic septic shock

* Spectral Medical Inc - plans to submit its final PMA module early in Q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
