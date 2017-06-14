版本:
BRIEF-Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors

June 14 Spectranetics Corp:

* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors

* Spectranetics Corp - B. Kristine Johnson has been elected as new chairperson of board of directors

* Spectranetics Corp - Johnson succeeds R. John Fletcher, will continue to serve on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
