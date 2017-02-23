版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Spectranetics reports Q4 loss per share $0.29

Feb 23 Spectranetics Corp

* Spectranetics reports fourth quarter 2016 revenue of $71.9 million

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $1.31 to $1.43

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $293 million to $306 million

* Q4 revenue $71.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.1 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.88, revenue view $295.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
