BRIEF-Spectranetics reports Q4 loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Spectranetics Corp
* Spectranetics reports fourth quarter 2016 revenue of $71.9 million
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $1.31 to $1.43
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $293 million to $306 million
* Q4 revenue $71.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.1 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.88, revenue view $295.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.