公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix

May 15 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :

* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company

* Financial terms of accretive, all-cash transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition has been approved by Spectrum Brands' Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
