BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix

BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit
May 15 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
* Financial terms of accretive, all-cash transaction were not disclosed
Acquisition has been approved by Spectrum Brands' Board of Directors
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Boeing, Airbus clash over prospects for biggest jets