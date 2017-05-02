BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $1.00

May 2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results, expects solid second half growth

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $110 million to $120 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $5.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S