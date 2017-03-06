BRIEF-Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility

March 6 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:
* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility,
extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and
unused commitment fees
* Spectrum Brands-amendment modified certain terms of credit
agreement's revolving credit facility to increase commitment
from $500 million to $700 million
* Spectrum Brands Holdings- co's subsidiaries, spectrum
brands, sb/rh Holdings Llc entered second amendment to credit
agreement dated as of June 23, 2015
* Spectrum brands holdings - second amendment to extend
revolving credit facility's maturity from June 23, 2020 to march
6, 2022
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: