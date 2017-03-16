版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands offers to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement

March 16 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement

* Spectrum brands expects to close this repricing in April of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
