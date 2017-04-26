版本:
BRIEF-Speedway Motorsports Q1 loss per share $0.05

April 26 Speedway Motorsports Inc:

* Speedway Motorsports reports results for first quarter 2017 and reaffirms full year 2017 guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $80.3 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $0.90 to $1.10

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
