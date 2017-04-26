BRIEF-Speedway Motorsports Q1 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Speedway Motorsports Inc:
* Speedway Motorsports reports results for first quarter 2017 and reaffirms full year 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $80.3 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $0.90 to $1.10
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada