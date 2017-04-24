版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-SpeeDx, Thermo Fisher announce partnership for FDA clearance of Molecular Diagnostic

April 24 SpeeDx:

* SpeeDx and Thermo Fisher Scientific announce strategic partnership for FDA clearance of Molecular Diagnostic

* SpeeDx- Signed agreement with Thermo Fisher in support of SpeeDx's plan to submit its ResistancePlus MG test for clearance by U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
