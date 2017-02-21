版本:
BRIEF-Sphera Funds reports 6.17 pct passive stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics as of Feb 14

Feb 21 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Sphera Funds Management Ltd reports 6.17 percent passive stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 14 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2m7IH0g) Further company coverage:
